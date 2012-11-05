SHANGHAI Nov 5 China's securities regulator is looking at expanding quotas for the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, which permits qualified investors to channel their offshore yuan funds raised overseas, mainly in Hong Kong, into mainland stock and bond markets, state media reported.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission is coordinating with the People's Bank of China, the central bank, to expand the RQFII quotas in line with a request from the financial authorities in Hong Kong, the media said on the weekend.

Hong Kong authorities hope to expand the current quota of 70 billion yuan by another 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) to 200 billion yuan, taking the quota into a range of 170 to 270 billion yuan, the official Shanghai Securities News said.

The RQFII program was set up to allow foreign investors to use offshore yuan from trade settlements to buy mainland securities.

