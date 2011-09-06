BEIJING, Sept 6 China will stop renewing punitive additional increases in reserve requirement ratios for some banks to ease a liquidity crunch, a domestic newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The news came after an earlier Reuters report that the People's Bank of China would widen the base used to calculate deposits for banks, which would result in them depositing a record amount of money with the central bank instead of using it for lending.

Cancelling the expanded reserve requirement will partly offset that increase in reserves for some banks.

The 21st Century Business Herald reported that from Sept. 15, when some banks are ordered to pay reserves for the widened deposit base, they would no longer need to put aside the rolling punitive reserves, a previous step imposed by the central bank to absorb excess cash.

The government launched the "dynamic differentiated reserve requirement ratios" late last year, forcing particularly profligate banks to place a bigger share of their deposits on reserve.

It is not clear how many banks have been subject to the requirement. The central bank has never revealed such details.

The newspaper cited traders as saying that the central bank had rolled over increases in required reserves in the past but would stop doing so next week in order to ease the cash crunch.

The news had not been confirmed by banks, the newspaper added. (Reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Chris Lewis)