BEIJING, Sept 20 China is considering regulations for a controversial corporate structure widely used by companies such as Sina and Baidu to list overseas and by foreign investors in Chinese companies, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that China's securities regulator had issued a report asking the government to clamp down on the structure known as Variable Interest Entities (VIEs).

Shen Danyang told a regular commerce ministry briefing that he was unaware of the securities regulator's report to the State Council, China's cabinet.

But he confirmed that his ministry would work together with other Chinese government departments to keep a closer eye on the use of VIEs.

"Currently, there are no laws, rules or specific policies governing VIEs in China," Shen said.

"The Commerce Ministry will study, together with other relevant departments, on how to regulate such investment practice," he added.

Variable interest entities have been used by non-Chinese investors to get financial control of companies in industries that limit foreign ownership. They tend to involve a domestic Chinese company with licenses to operated in a restricted sector, which is then controlled through a series of service agreements, rather than shares, by foreign investors.

Lawyers say U.S. regulators are also looking into the use of VIE structures by Chinese companies listed on American exchanges. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Don Durfee)