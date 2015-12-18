SHANGHAI Dec 18 China's securities regulator said on Friday the government would publish rules to regulate the country's money market funds.

The rules would be published jointly by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the People's Bank of China, a CSRC spokesman told a news conference in Beijing.

CSRC previously published draft rules for public consultation. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)