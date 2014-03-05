BEIJING, March 5 Police in southwestern China
have detained two men and a woman for "causing concern and
worry" about H7N9 bird flu, Chengdu city police department's
official website said on Wednesday.
Chinese authorities are cracking down on "spreading rumours"
which they say is necessary to preserve social stability and
prevent false information from causing panic.
Rights advocates say the crackdown is an excuse to further
limit free speech online.
The three detainees are accused of saying on WeChat
messaging that bird flu had killed many people in their home
city of Chengdu, a microblog on the police site said.
In January at least 24 people had caught H7N9 and three
deaths were confirmed by the World Health Organization, a big
increase on the two cases and one death reported for the
four-month period of June to September.
China's government came under heavy criticism for initially
trying to conceal an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome (SARS), which emerged in China in 2002 and killed about
one in 10 of the 8,000 people it infected worldwide.
