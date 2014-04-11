BEIJING, April 11 A popular internet
microblogger confessed in court to spreading rumours about the
Chinese government, the official Xinhua news agency reported on
Friday, in the first public trial since China began cracking
down on online rumours last year.
Rights advocates say China's campaign to quash online
rumours, which began last summer, is tantamount to crushing free
expression. The government says the crackdown is necessary to
preserve social stability.
Online rumours are particularly pervasive in China, where
traditional media is heavily regulated by the government and
public trust in the media is low.
Qin Zhihui invented a story that the Chinese government gave
200 million yuan ($32.5 million) in compensation to the family
of a foreign passenger killed in a high-speed train crash in
2011, Xinhua said.
He posted the rumour on Weibo, China's Twitter-like
microblog, and the story was shared widely by other microblog
users, Xinhua said.
According to the Xinhua report, Qin also told false stories
about a popular television starlet and other celebrities.
No comment was available from Qin and Xinhua gave no
indication of any defence he raised in court. The trial is
continuing, Xinhua said.
The ruling Communist Party's campaign to control online
discourse threatens criminal penalties against those who spread
rumours on microblogs that are reposted more than 500 times or
seen by more than 5,000 users.
