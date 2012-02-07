By Chris Buckley
| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 7 More than half of Chinese
farmers are unsatisfied with rural policies, according to a
survey published on Tuesday that showed rising cases of
agricultural land seizures by the state and a trend towards
bigger farms as millions leave villages for work in cities.
Premier Wen Jiabao said at the weekend that China's
government failed to give farmers enough protection from land
confiscation for what many of them see as paltry compensation.
The survey of 1,791 farmers overseen by the Landesa Rural
Development Institute, based in Seattle, gave statistical flesh
to the extent of complaints over losses of land to commercial
development, an issue that triggered a dramatic ten-day
confrontation in Wukan Village in Guangdong province last year.
"It is, therefore, not surprising that dissatisfied farmers
outnumber the satisfied by a margin of two to one," said a
summary of the survey, which found 36.7 percent of respondents
said they were "dissatisfied" and 16.7 percent said they were
"very dissatisfied." The summary was emailed to Reuters.
By contrast, 2.8 percent of respondents said they were "very
satisfied."
"To make an enduring dent in tenure insecurity and to
improve welfare for its 700 million rural people, China must
consider carrying out fundamental reforms of the tenure system
and strict enforcement on the ground," the Landesa researchers
said in their summary.
Wen has said that he too wants stricter protection of
farmland and more compensation for land seizures, but the
Communist Party government has also said it will keep to its
system of collectively-owned land.
"What is the widespread problem now? It's the arbitrary
seizure of farmers' fields, and the farmers have complaints
about this, and it's even sparking mass incidents," Wen said in
Guangdong on Saturday, according to a Xinhua news agency report.
"Mass incidents" is the official euphemism for protests,
riots and mass petitions.
Farmers in China do not directly own most of their fields.
Instead, most rural land is owned collectively by a village, and
farmers receive leases that last for decades.
In theory, the villagers can collectively decide whether to
apply to sell off or develop land. In practice, however, state
officials usually decide. And hoping to win investment, revenues
and pay-offs, they often override the wishes of farmers.
The Landesa survey, done across 17 provinces in mid-2011,
found 43.1 of villages had experienced "takings of land" for
non-farming uses since the late 1990s, and an accompanying graph
showed that such takings rose dramatically from 2007.
Villagers "received some compensation in 77.5 percent of all
cases as promised but did not receive compensation in 9.8
percent of cases, and were neither promised, nor received
compensation in 12.7 percent of cases," said the survey summary.
Local governments across China have pushed increasingly bold
reforms to merge patchwork fields and settlements into larger
farm tracts and villages, with aggregated fields rented to
investor-villagers or companies.
That trend has been reinforced by the growing numbers of
residents leaving villages to find long-term work, although most
of them say they want to keep their land. China has about 153
million migrant workers living outside their hometowns.
The survey found 17.7 percent of villages have conducted out
such land consolidation plans or are doing so, and 57.2 percent
of the villagers affected were left without any farmland.
"The overall picture here is troubling, because this new
urbanization program was started in an attempt to preserve and
reclaim some of the country's farmland," said the summary.
"Instead, only a small percentage of the vacated residential
land - and a minority of even the vacated farmland - is being
used for agricultural purposes."
