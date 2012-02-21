BEIJING Feb 21 China's first rural joint-venture bank has opened in the eastern province of Zhejiang, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

BOC Fullerton Bank, a venture between Bank of China and Fullerton Financial Holdings, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd of Singapore, opened in the port city of Ningbo, Xinhua said.

BOC Fullerton will concentrate on small- and medium-sized enterprises and handle customs-related transactions, Xinhua quoted local authorities as saying.

Rural banking in China remain dominated by co-operatives and small city lenders, many of which take on projects that China's bigger lenders are unwilling to handle because of their comparatively small size.

China had 786 new rural financial institutions at the end of 2011, including 726 banks, 10 credit companies and 50 mutual fund cooperatives, Xinhua said, citing figures from the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)