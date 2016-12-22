SHAGHAI Dec 22 No timetable has been set for the issuance of a Russia treasury bond denominated in Chinese yuan, a Russian finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

Many technical and regulatory issues are still being discussed with the Chinese side, said Artem Sharibzhanov, Deputy Head of Debt Capital Markets, in the Ministry of Finance's Department of Public Debt and Sovereign Financial Assets.

"It's a priority project now," Sharibzhanov said. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Matthew Miller; Editing by Richard Pullin)