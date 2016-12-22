BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme
SHAGHAI Dec 22 No timetable has been set for the issuance of a Russia treasury bond denominated in Chinese yuan, a Russian finance ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
Many technical and regulatory issues are still being discussed with the Chinese side, said Artem Sharibzhanov, Deputy Head of Debt Capital Markets, in the Ministry of Finance's Department of Public Debt and Sovereign Financial Assets.
"It's a priority project now," Sharibzhanov said. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Matthew Miller; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations