(Corrects dateline)
SINGAPORE Feb 19 Top oil producer Russia is
aiming to eventually triple exports to China to some 1 million
barrels per day (bpd), seeking to secure market share and
billions of dollars in pre-payments.
Long-term supply deals signed last year with China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC) will bring Russia's state oil company
Rosneft much needed cash to ease its heavy debt burden
and finance development of untapped reserves in East Siberia to
honour supply commitments to China.
Rosneft faces repayments in 2014 and 2015 of $15.9 billon
and $16.2 billion, respectively, after it borrowed $31 billion
for the takeover of rival TNK-BP - a deal that made it the
world's biggest publicly listed oil firm.
Yet, as Russia ships more crude to China under long-term
contracts, there may be less crude available for other buyers.
SUPPLY DEALS:
- Rosneft began shipping crude to China for the first time
in 2010 via a spur off the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO)
oil pipeline running from Skovorodino to Mohe on the Chinese
border. Under a $25 billion loan-for-oil deal, Rosneft committed
to supplying 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude to China for
the next 20 years.
- In June last year, Rosneft and CNPC agreed to double oil
flows to China to 600,000 bpd by 2018 as part of a $270 billion,
25-year deal, with partial pre-payments.
- Rosneft started on Jan. 1 this year to send 140,000 bpd of
crude oil to CNPC via a pipeline from Kazakhstan to China under
a five-year agreement. Rosneft also starts this year to send an
additional 40,000 bpd in deliveries to CNPC via the spur off the
ESPO pipeline.
- To honour new supply commitments to China, Russia will
expand the capacity of the Skovorodino-Mohe spur to 400,000 bpd
from 2015 and to 600,000 bpd in 2018.
- In October last year, Rosneft signed a memorandum with
China's top refiner Sinopec Corp to supply
200,000 bpd per year for 10 years, starting this year, in a deal
that is partly pre-paid and valued at $85 billion. The deal is
still under negotiation.
- Rosneft last year also pledged to supply 182,000 bpd to
the planned Tianjin refinery in northern China, a joint
investment with CNPC. No target date has been set for the launch
of the refinery, but analysts suggest 2020 as a possible start
data. The refinery will be supplied with crude shipped by tanker
from Kozmino, the end-point of the ESPO pipeline, according to
information on Rosneft's website.
OTHER ASIAN DESTINATIONS:
- Russia began in late 2009 to ship its new ESPO Blend to
Asian markets. The oil is send via the 4,800-kilometer ESPO
pipeline to Kozmino, where is its shipped on tanker to Asia and
U.S. spot buyers.
- Exports at Kozmino were planned to increase from 300,000
bpd in 2010 to 600,000 bpd in 2014. However, with Russia's new
long-term supply commitments to China, exports at Kozmino will
stand at about 440,000-460,000 bpd this year, up from 420,000
bpd in 2013.
- Russia has set no official forecast for future exports at
Kozmino. While total shipments to Kozmino are likely to rise,
volumes available for Asian spot buyers are expected to fall.
(Compiled by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Tom Hogue)