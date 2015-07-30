BEIJING, July 30 China and Russia will hold
joint naval and air defence drills in the Sea of Japan, China
said on Thursday, the latest exercises between the two countries
which could concern Japan, involved in a marine dispute with
China to the south.
The manoeuvres also come as the United States ramps up
military cooperation with its allies in Asia in response to
China's increasingly assertive pursuit of territorial claims in
the disputed waters of the South and East China seas.
China and Russia are veto-wielding members of the U.N.
Security Council, and have held similar views on key policy
questions like the crisis in Syria, putting them at odds with
the United States and Western Europe.
The exercises, which will take place from Aug. 20-28, will
take place in the Gulf of Peter the Great, which lies off the
strategic Far Eastern Russian port city of Vladivostok, and in
the Sea of Japan, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun
told a monthly news briefing.
The drills will include anti-submarine and anti-ship
exercises. Chinese fighter jets, destroyers, frigates and supply
vessels will take part, Yang said.
The Russian side plans to dispatch ships, submarines and
fixed-wing aircraft, he added. Both sides will send helicopters
and marines, Yang said.
The drills could especially alarm Japan, which is involved
in an ongoing spat with China over a group of uninhabited islets
in the East China Sea.
Last week, Japan called on China to halt construction of
oil-and-gas exploration platforms in the East China Sea close to
waters claimed by both nations, concerned that Chinese drills
could tap reservoirs that extend into Japanese territory.
China responded by saying it had every right to drill.
Yang said that certain people in Japan were "hyping up" the
issue as an excuse to promote legislation that could see
Japanese troops sent to fight abroad for the first time since
World War Two.
"We hope that certain people in Japan can calmly reflect on
what they have done," he said.
