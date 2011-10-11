BEIJING Oct 11 China Investment Corp will invest $1 billion in a joint Russia-China Investment Fund that will be set up in partnership with a Russian state-backed vehicle to promote direct investment, the head of Russian state development bank VEB said on Tuesday.

VEB Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told reporters travelling with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to Beijing that, under a memorandum to be signed later, the Russian Direct Investment Fund would also commit $1 billion.

