BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
BEIJING Oct 11 China Investment Corp will invest $1 billion in a joint Russia-China Investment Fund that will be set up in partnership with a Russian state-backed vehicle to promote direct investment, the head of Russian state development bank VEB said on Tuesday.
VEB Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told reporters travelling with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to Beijing that, under a memorandum to be signed later, the Russian Direct Investment Fund would also commit $1 billion.
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
