(Repeats with functioning CIC instrument code)
* CIC to co-invest with Russian Direct Investment Fund
* Outside investors sought, seeking to quadruple capital
BEIJING, Oct 11 China Investment Corp
will invest $1 billion in a joint Russia-China Investment Fund
to be set up in partnership with a Russian state vehicle to
promote direct investment, the head of Russian state development
bank VEB said on Tuesday.
VEB Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told reporters travelling
with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to Beijing that, under a
memorandum to be signed later, the state-backed Russian Direct
Investment Fund (RDIF) would also commit $1 billion.
The investment horizon for the fund would be around seven
years, and the fund would seek outside investments that would be
four times the original capital commitments of the two state
investment bodies, Dmitriev said.
"This fund will be above all oriented towards financing
projects of common interest that will strengthen Russia-Chinese
business relations," Dmitriev said.
The announcement marks the first outside promise to invest
with the newly created RDIF, which will be capitalised with $10
billion in state cash over the next five years.
The RDIF's mission is to co-invest in private equity plays
on a risk-sharing basis, with foreign partners required at least
to match its investments, dollar for dollar.
The Russia-China Investment Fund, co-run by RDIF and CIC,
will invest at least 70 percent of its capital in Russia and
neighbours Kazakhstan and Belarus, which have formed a customs
union. Up to 30 percent may be invested in China.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Will Waterman)