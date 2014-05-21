SHANGHAI May 21 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday China could pay up to $25 billion up front as an option in a newly signed gas deal.

Asked whether the Chinese side would pay about $25 billion up front for future gas supplies, Novak told reporters in Shaghai: "Up to $25 billion ... The advance is seen as an option, a possibility." (reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)