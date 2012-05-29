BEIJING May 29 China and Russia will resume
natural gas talks on Friday and will seek cooperation in both
upstream and downstream sectors, China's Vice Foreign Minister
Cheng Guoping said on Tuesday.
"I believe there will be a new breakthrough (in gas talks),
the cooperation includes both upstream and downstream, with both
sides sharing risks and benefits," Cheng said in a joint media
briefing with Russia's Ambassador to China, Sergey Razov.
Talks between China, the world's fastest growing energy
consumer, and Russia, the world's largest conventional gas
producer, fell apart late last year when China, frustrated by
years of stalemate over price, increased its supplies from rival
producer Turkmenistan.
Last month, a senior energy official visiting Moscow as part
of a delegation led by Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang, who is
on track to succeed Premier Wen Jiabao, told reporters that
China had proposed a new model for cooperation on gas during the
visit.
(Reporting by Jim Bai; Writing by Judy Hua; Editing by Ken
