SHANGHAI May 20 China and Russia have not yet
reached a price agreement on a long-awaited gas supply contract
and talks are still continuing between both parties, the
Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The visit is not over yet. Talks will continue ...
substantial progress is reached but there is still work to do on
price," Peskov told reporters as he accompanied President
Vladimir Putin on a visit to China.
Russia, which shares a 4,300-kilometre (2,700-mile) border
with China, is looking to shield itself from Western sanctions
and has been pivoting towards Asia by ramping up energy deals.
