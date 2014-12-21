BEIJING Dec 21 China's trade minister proposed
more use of China's currency in settling trade with Russia in
the face of a falling rouble to ensure safe and reliable trade,
Hong Kong broadcaster Phoenix TV reported on Saturday.
The rouble has fallen about 45 percent against the dollar
this year, and suffered particularly steep falls early last
week. President Vladimir Putin has declined to call it a crisis
and said it would eventually rise again.
Chinese Minister of Commerce Gao Hucheng said the use of
China's yuan, or renminbi, has been increasing for several years
but western sanctions on Russia had made the trend more
prominent, Phoenix TV said on its website news.ifeng.com.
Gao said China and Russia were capable of achieving this
year's trade target of $100 billion. Last year, trade between
the two gained 1.1 percent at $89.2 billion, according to
Chinese customs figures.
"Capital investors may be more interested in a volatile
stock or foreign exchange market. But in terms of concrete
cooperations (between the two nations), we shall have a balanced
mentality and push forward those cooperations," Gao was quoted
as saying.
Cooperation on energy and manufacturing projects would not
be greatly affected by the situation in Russia, Gao said. China
would instead focus on fundamental factors such as how the two
economies complement each other, he said.
For China, curtailing the influence of the dollar fits well
with its ambitions to increase the influence of the yuan and
eventually turn it into a global reserve currency.
With 32 percent of its $4 trillion foreign exchange reserves
invested in U.S. government debt, China wants to curb investment
risks in the dollar.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Huang Kai; Editing by Robert
Birsel)