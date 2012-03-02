COLUMN-U.S. shale revival likely to cap oil price gains: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
(Adds background)
BEIJING, March 2 China said on Friday it had reached a consensus with Russia over a dispute on the pricing of Russian crude oil it receives via a pipeline.
"Both sides have reached a consensus on the trade price issue for the China-Russia crude oil pipeline under the principles of mutual understanding and mutual accommodation," China's Foreign Ministry said in a fax to Reuters.
The brief statement provided no details.
A Russian industry source said this week that Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft made a small price concession to China, the single biggest consumer of oil from its new eastern fields.
Rosneft granted China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) a discount of $1.50 per barrel, the source said.
China buys 300,000 barrels per day of Russian oil, mostly delivered from the oil fields of Eastern Siberia via a new pipeline.
Russia has said China has been underpaying for crude, while China has said Russia levies excess transit fees
China Development Bank in 2009 financed the pipeline with a landmark $25 billion 30-year loans-for-oil deal, under which Russia is due to ship oil to China through 2030.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills and Jason Neely)
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 23 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler is not facing immediate dismissal by the carmaker's supervisory board, two sources said, despite growing criticism of his role in the investigation into the emissions scandal.
Feb 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp estimated its capital spending in 2017 would be more than 60 percent higher than 2016, joining a growing list of shale producers that are ramping up spending to take advantage of recovering oil prices.