BEIJING, March 2 China said on Friday it had reached a consensus with Russia over a dispute on the pricing of Russian crude oil it receives via a pipeline.

"Both sides have reached a consensus on the trade price issue for the China-Russia crude oil pipeline under the principles of mutual understanding and mutual accommodation," China's Foreign Ministry said in a fax to Reuters.

The brief statement provided no details.

A Russian industry source said this week that Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft made a small price concession to China, the single biggest consumer of oil from its new eastern fields.

Rosneft granted China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) a discount of $1.50 per barrel, the source said.

China buys 300,000 barrels per day of Russian oil, mostly delivered from the oil fields of Eastern Siberia via a new pipeline.

Russia has said China has been underpaying for crude, while China has said Russia levies excess transit fees

China Development Bank in 2009 financed the pipeline with a landmark $25 billion 30-year loans-for-oil deal, under which Russia is due to ship oil to China through 2030.

