BEIJING, March 22 China and Russia should accelerate construction of the Altai natural gas pipeline linking the two countries, vice premier Zhang Gaoli told Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller in Beijing on Tuesday, state television reported.

The two countries should also expand cooperation in upstream and downstream, natural gas supply services and energy sales, Zhang said, according to China Central Television.

Gazprom's Miller said Russia would be actively engaged in negotiations with China on the Altai project, according to the broadcaster.

Russia has been pushing for plans to sell China natural gas through the Altai project, also known as the western route. Analysts have estimated the cost of the Altai pipeline at up to $20 billion. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by David Clarke)