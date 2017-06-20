LONDON, June 20 There is a "real" chance of a
downgrade to China's credit rating, S&P Global's top sovereign
analyst said on Tuesday, while Russia's hopes of being lifted
back to investment grade would be hurt by new U.S.-led Western
sanctions.
S&P currently rates China AA- with a negative outlook but
its next move is being watched carefully after rival agency
Moody's cut the world's number two economy by one notch last
month due to its mounting debts and eroding fiscal strength.
"The Chinese rating has a negative outlook, signalling that
a downgrade is a real possibility," S&P's top sovereign analyst,
Moritz Kraemer, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum chatroom.
He said the decision was likely to be determined by whether
China is able to move away from a credit-driven growth strategy
based on investment towards a more balanced and sustainable
growth strategy driven by domestic consumption.
"There has been some progress," Kraemer added, "but so far
it has been fairly slow."
He said S&P's positive outlook on Russia's BB+ rating
remained "justified" for now. However "any renewed deepening of
geopolitical risks could diminish the chances of an upgrade.
"This is because the consequences of, for example, a
tightening sanctions regime might choke off the recovery of the
Russian economy with fiscal but also potential political risks."
