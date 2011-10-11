BEIJING Oct 11 Russian state bank VEB and China Development Bank (CDB) will on Tuesday sign a deal under which CDB will invest $1.5 billion in building the first stage of UC RUSAL's 750,000-tonne Taishet aluminium smelter, VEB head Vladimir Dmitriev said.

RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer, confirmed that an agreement on project financing had been reached but provided no further details ahead of a signing ceremony later during Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, writing by Aleksandras Budrys, editing by Douglas Busvine)