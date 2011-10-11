BEIJING Oct 11 Russian state bank VEB and China
Development Bank (CDB) will on Tuesday sign a deal under which
CDB will invest $1.5 billion in building the first stage of UC
RUSAL's 750,000-tonne Taishet aluminium smelter, VEB
head Vladimir Dmitriev said.
RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer, confirmed
that an agreement on project financing had been reached but
provided no further details ahead of a signing ceremony later
during Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, writing by Aleksandras Budrys,
editing by Douglas Busvine)