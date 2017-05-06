(Refiles to correct slug.)
HONG KONG May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has
blocked China's WeChat, the popular social media app developed
by Tencent Holdings, the South China Morning Post said
on Saturday, citing information posted on the Russian
regulator's website.
Watchdog Roskomnadzor published the information on its
website on Friday, the newspaper said, adding that Chinese tech
giant Tencent was aware of the move.
Tencent told Reuters it was checking the status of its
WeChat app in Russia and was in talks with the relevant
authorities.
The South China Morning Post said access to the app was
restricted on the basis of Article 15.4 of the law on
information, information technologies and information security,
according to Roskomnadzor.
Sanctions are stipulated for failure to discharge the
various responsibilities of organisers of information
distribution on the internet, the newspaper said.
Social media applications such as Facebook and Twitter are
blocked in China, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has been a
vocal advocate of so-called cyber sovereignty.
Since it launched in 2011, WeChat has become China's most
popular mobile social media platform.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Sijia Jiang; Editing by
Tom Hogue)