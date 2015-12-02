PRETORIA Dec 2 China will loan South Africa's struggling power utility $500 million as part of deals agreed on Wednesday between the two countries worth 94 billion rand ($6.5 billion), the South African government said.

China will also help to build a car manufacturing plant on South Africa's coast which should begin exporting vehicles to other African countries by the end of 2017.

($1 = 14.39 rand) (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)