SHANGHAI Aug 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Monday its July sales rose 18.5 percent from a year earlier to 320,568 vehicles.

That pace was faster than 11.9 percent year-on-year growth achieved in June.

It has sold 2.55 million vehicles so far this year, up 12.3 percent. (Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)