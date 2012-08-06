UPDATE 1-Wanda's Dick Clark deal shaky, but not yet dead -sources
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
SHANGHAI Aug 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Monday its July sales rose 18.5 percent from a year earlier to 320,568 vehicles.
That pace was faster than 11.9 percent year-on-year growth achieved in June.
It has sold 2.55 million vehicles so far this year, up 12.3 percent. (Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Feb 21 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.