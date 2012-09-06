BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SHANGHAI, Sept 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday its August auto sales rose 9.2 percent from a year earlier to 358,187 vehicles.
That pace was slower than 18.5 percent year-on-year growth achieved in July.
It has sold 2.91 million vehicles so far this year, up 11.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.
SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.
