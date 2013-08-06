SHANGHAI Aug 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Tuesday that its July auto sales rose 10.1 percent from a year earlier to 352,983 vehicles.

That follows a 14.4 percent year-on-year rise in June and a 10 percent gain in May.

In the first seven months of this year, SAIC sold a total of 2,926,520 vehicles, up 14.6 percent from a year earlier.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)