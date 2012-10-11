BEIJING Oct 11 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday its September auto sales climbed 4.6 percent from a year earlier to 393,986 vehicles.

That pace was slower than 9.2 percent year-on-year growth achieved in August. It has sold 3.31 million vehicles so far this year, up 11 percent from the same period a year earlier.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.