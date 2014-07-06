SHANGHAI, July 7 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , China's top car producer, saw its car sales up 11.57 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Sunday.

SAIC Motor sold 2,861,014 cars in the first half of this year, it said. It sold 421,966 cars in June alone compared with 406,627 cars in the same month last year, it said.

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Paul Tait)