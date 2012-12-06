BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
SHANGHAI Dec 6 China's biggest carmaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday that its sales in November rose 16.9 percent from a year earlier to 420,022 cars.
SAIC's car sales for the first 11 months of the year rose 12.4 percent to 4.1 million cars. The November monthly rise was slower than October's increase of 20.7 percent year on year.
SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: