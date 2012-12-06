SHANGHAI Dec 6 China's biggest carmaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Thursday that its sales in November rose 16.9 percent from a year earlier to 420,022 cars.

SAIC's car sales for the first 11 months of the year rose 12.4 percent to 4.1 million cars. The November monthly rise was slower than October's increase of 20.7 percent year on year.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.