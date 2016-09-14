BEIJING, Sept 14 The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said that it will outlaw the use and charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones aboard flights from Wednesday.

The CAAC also said that it will not allow the phones to be placed in checked-in baggage, or sent as air freight, according to a statement posted on its website.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd is recalling the phones in several countries due to faulty batteries prone to catching fire. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)