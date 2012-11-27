By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL Nov 27 Samsung came under
renewed criticism from a rights group on Tuesday for illegal
work practices at its Chinese suppliers, a day after the South
Korean electronics giant admitted excessive overtime and fines
for employees in China.
A number of foreign companies have been accused in recent
years of improper labour practices in China, seen as a cheap
source of labour for their production lines.
New York-based China Labor Watch (CLW) said employees at one
of Samsung's suppliers sometimes worked up to 16 hours a day,
with only one day's rest a month.
Samsung Electronics Co, the world's largest maker of cell
phones and televisions, said on Monday a review of 105 of its
Chinese suppliers - involving more than 65,000 employees - found
illegal work practices, but said the companies involved would be
given two more years to change their ways.
The audit followed allegations by CLW in August that seven
children younger than 16 were working in one of Samsung's
suppliers in China.
Samsung said the audit had found no evidence of child
labour.
It did, however, concede several instances of inadequate
practices, such as overtime hours in excess of legal regulations
and the imposition of a system of fines for tardiness or
absence.
"We have identified the need for initiatives to reduce
employee overtime as a top priority, and we are researching and
developing measures that will eliminate hours beyond legal
limits by the end of 2014," the company said in a statement.
AUDIT RELIABILITY QUESTIONED
China Labor Watch said on Tuesday a follow-up investigation
found that workers usually work from three to six times the
legal overtime limit.
"The worst situation is in a Samsung supplier factory called
Chitwing Mould Industry (Dongguan) Co., Ltd, where workers'
overtime hours surpass 220 hours per month. Workers here can
work up to 15 or 16 hours per day with perhaps one day of rest
per month," CLW said in a statement.
"Samsung uses an audit system to monitor factories, but
audits are renowned for their lack of reliability. Instead of
audits, Samsung should establish direct channels of
communication with its workers, such as worker committees or a
worker hotline."
Samsung said on Tuesday hotlines were being set up for
workers at supplier firms to report anonymously any inhumane
treatment or violations of labour laws.
Samsung is reviewing 144 more suppliers in China and said
the review would be completed by the end of this year.
The firm also said that from 2013 audits of its 249
suppliers in China would be conducted by an independent third
party.
The move reflects a growing attention on work practices in
China by foreign multinationals including Apple.
Apple Inc and its main contract manufacturer
Foxconn Technology Group, whose subsidiary Hon Hai Precision
Industry assembles Apple devices in China, earlier this year
agreed to tackle violations of conditions among the 1.2 million
workers assembling iPhones and iPads. That landmark decision
could change the way Western companies do business in China.