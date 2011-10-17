SHANGHAI Oct 17 China's Sany Heavy Industry Co
Ltd said on Monday that it would seek shareholder
approval to extend a deadline for its share float in Hong Kong.
Sany, China's largest construction machinery maker, in
September postponed a maximum US$3.3 billion Hong Kong share
offering due to tumbling global markets.
Sany's board of directors agreed at a meeting on Friday to
extend the deadline for the company's Hong Kong share offer by
18 months, pending shareholder approval, it said in a statement
published in the official Shanghai Securities News.
(US$1=HK$7.8)
