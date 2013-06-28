By Terril Yue Jones
| BEIJING, June 28
BEIJING, June 28 The family of a French
billionaire and art collector eased a sore point in history on
Friday by returning two bronze animal heads, among Chinese
treasures pillaged from a Beijing palace by French and British
troops more than a century and a half ago.
The sculptures, of a rabbit and a rat, are among 12 animal
heads representing the Chinese zodiac that were looted from
Beijing's Old Summer Palace in 1860 by Anglo-French troops
during the Second Opium War.
The mystery of the heads' whereabouts and lengthy efforts by
Chinese authorities to retrieve them have built up a mystique
around the artefacts.
"By returning these two marvels to China, my family is loyal
to its commitment to preserving national heritage and artistic
creation," said Francois-Henri Pinault, chief executive of
luxury and retail group Kering, at a ceremony at
China's National Museum alongside Tiananmen Square.
Pinault's father, Francois Pinault, and Chinese Vice Premier
Liu Yandong pulled red silk covers off the small busts to unveil
them in front of reporters.
The animal heads were part of a fountain at the Old Summer
Palace, known as Yuanmingyuan in Chinese. Today the palace
grounds are an extensive park, with the rubble of smashed
buildings kept intentionally in place as a reminder of how China
was ransacked at the hands of Britain, France and other foreign
powers.
To date, seven of the Chinese animal heads have been found
and are now in museums in Beijing.
"This gesture is an expression of deep friendship with the
Chinese people," Chinese Vice Minister of Culture Li Xiaojie
said.
The Pinault family bought the heads from a private collector
who had bought them at auction for 14.9 million euros ($18.3
million dollars) each, the People's Daily newspaper said this
week.
"For my family it is above all a contribution to the
promotion of art, and the preservation of an important cultural
heritage," Pinault said. "We always have the desire to accompany
our enterprises with gestures and actions not necessarily
economic or financial, but environmental or in the artistic
domain."
The brand portfolio of Kering, which until March of this
year was known as PPR, includes Gucci, Stella McCartney,
Balenciaga and St. Laurent Paris.
The Pinault family also controls the famed Chateau Latour
vineyard in Bordeaux, the French magazine Le Point and Swiss
economic newspaper L'Agefi.
While preserving and restoring art are motivations for the
Pinault family members, their philanthropy will also likely
benefit the company's ventures into the huge Chinese market.
In December, Kering made its first acquisition in China - a
majority stake in fine jeweller Qeelin - and said more small
deals could follow in this country, a critical and growing
market for western luxury goods.