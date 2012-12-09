By John Ruwitch
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Dec 10 Imagine if the U.S. state of
Hawaii passed a law allowing harbour police to board and seize
foreign boats operating up to 1,000 km (600 miles) from
Honolulu.
That, in effect, is what happened in China about a week ago.
The tropical province of Hainan, home to beachfront resorts and
one of China's largest naval bases, authorized a unit of the
police to interdict foreign vessels operating "illegally" in the
island's waters, which, according to China, include much of the
heavily disputed South China Sea.
At a time when the global community is looking to the
world's second-biggest economy and a burgeoning superpower for
increasing maturity and leadership on the international stage,
China's opaque and disjointed foreign policy process is causing
confusion and escalating tensions throughout its backyard.
Vietnam and the Philippines, which claim sovereignty over
swathes of the South China Sea along with Brunei, Malaysia and
Taiwan, have issued verbal protests against the Hainan rules.
India, which jointly conducts some oil exploration with
Vietnam in the South China Sea, said last week it was prepared
to send navy ships to the region to safeguard its interests. And
the United States has publicly asked Beijing for clarification
as to what, if anything, the new rules mean -- thus far to no
avail.
"It is really unclear, I think, to most nations (what the
regulations mean)," U.S. Ambassador to Beijing Gary Locke told
Reuters last week. "Until we really understand what these things
are, there is no way to comment. First we need clarification of
the extent, the purpose and the reach of these regulations."
The fact that a provincial government can unilaterally
worsen one of China's most sensitive diplomatic problems
highlights the dysfunctionality, and potential danger, of
policymaking in this arena, analysts say.
"It shows what a mess Chinese foreign policy is when it
comes to the South China Sea," said a Western diplomat in China,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
According to a report by the International Crisis Group
(ICG) earlier this year, no fewer than 11 government entities --
from the tourism administration to the navy -- play a role in
the South China Sea. All, the ICG said, have the potential to
take action that could cause diplomatic fallout.
SOVEREIGN CLAIM
That's precisely what happened in the case of the Hainan
regulations. In an interview with Reuters, Wu Shicun, the senior
official in the province's foreign affairs office, said he
thought the rules passed by the local People's Congress would
have been passed up the chain to Beijing for comment.
But when pressed, he said because he's not a part of the
People's Congress he couldn't say for sure if Beijing had, in
fact, even seen the new rules before they became official.
Attempts to coordinate between the myriad agencies have so
far failed, and while there is a growing recognition in official
circles that a problem exists, change will not likely be swift,
despite a recent leadership transition, most analysts believe.
Meanwhile, disputes in the volatile Sea continue to arise.
Last week, Vietnam claimed that Chinese fishing boats sabotaged
one of its oil and gas research vessels. The ICG report says
Chinese fishing boats have been encouraged in some cases to
press outward by provincial governments.
Another source of recent, regional irritation was a map
printed in new Chinese passports depicting sections of disputed
territory, including the South China Sea, as belonging to China.
Zhu Feng, at Peking University's Center for International
and Strategic Studies, said the passports, which were for
ordinary citizens, were issued by China's Ministry of Public
Security (MPS).
"I think the MPS saw that they needed to do something to
show their support for China's sovereign claim, but I don't
think they won any support from the Foreign Ministry," he said.
The Foreign Ministry issues passports for government
officials, and Zheng noted that their passports were unchanged
and carried no such map.
That points towards a big part of the problem: the Foreign
Ministry has a mandate to coordinate among the various players,
but it doesn't have the bureaucratic clout to do so effectively.
"The Foreign Ministry is low down on the pecking order and
there are competing departments making different decisions. It's
not joined up at all," said the diplomat.
In recent news conferences, ministry spokesman Hong Lei has
appeared poorly briefed on the Hainan maritime rules, giving the
impression the ministry itself may be playing catch-up.
A Reuters correspondent asked specifically on Friday which
agency was in charge of South China Sea policy coordination.
Hong gave a one-sentence response: "What I want to point out is
that China manages the sea in accordance with the law."
JOINING THE DOTS
Another complicating factor in the competing territorial
claims in the South China Sea is that Beijing itself has left
ambiguous exactly what the "nine-dash line" on Chinese maps of
the region implies. The line, which loops south along Vietnam
and back up by the Philippines, appears to delineate China's
territorial claims.
But it's not so simple. Carlyle Thayer, a South China Sea
specialist at the University of New South Wales in Australia,
said in 26 academic conferences he has attended in the past two
years, repeated questions to multiple Chinese scholars about
just what the line means yielded no clear answer.
"No one in China can tell you what that means," he said.
"You have competing actors all backing Chinese sovereignty in an
area where no one knows where it is, so it's inherently
ambiguous."
Chinese government agencies had different opinions, said a
senior diplomat, who has been assigned to a Southeast Asian
embassy in Beijing.
"China does not even have the exact coordinates of its
expansive claim in the area, making it quite difficult to
determine where its claims begin and end," he said. "We have
been asking them for their exact coordinates and they cannot
present them to us."
Ambiguity may, some analysts argue, leave Beijing a little
wiggle room to make some compromises should the disputes
escalate, as diplomats in the region now fear they may. But "on
the other hand," said Thayer, "they are under extraordinary
pressure" now to communicate clearly and specifically what
China's position is.
The government has recognised the need for better
coordination, but progress is likely to be halting at best.
For the foreseeable future, the new leadership under
Communist Party boss Xi Jinping would focus mostly on domestic
issues, with foreign policy taking a back seat, said Stephanie
Kleine-Ahlbrandt, author of the International Crisis Group's
report on China's South China Sea policy.
"In that context, we are going to pretty much expect to see
no substantial changes in China's foreign policy."
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina in
Beijing, Manny Mogato in Manila and Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi;
Editing by Bill Powell and Nick Macfie)