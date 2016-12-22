UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
SHANGHAI Dec 22 Chinese brokerage house Sealand Securities said on Thursday it was operating normally and liquidity risks were under control.
Sealand Securities said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that forged bond agreements involved in the latest scandal was no more than 16.5 billion yuan ($2.38 billion).
The remarks made by the brokerage came after it said on Tuesday that it was inspected by the country's top securities regulator.
Sealand Securities defaulted on a bond transaction with Bank of Langfang, in China's northern Hebei province, following the recent tumble in bond prices, local media reported.
($1 = 6.9466 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
