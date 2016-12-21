BRIEF-Hong Kong SFC reprimands, fines North Sea Securities for breaching code of conduct
Jan 26 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
SHANGHAI Dec 21 Sealand Securities Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will take responsibility for forged bond agreements which threatened to trigger volatility in the market, after previously blaming two of its employees.
Sealand said in a notice posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange that it made the decision after meeting related parties. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Wang Jing; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Jan 26 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
LONDON, Jan 26 A former trader from hedge fund BlueCrest has received backing from U.S.-based Lighthouse Investment Partners to start Space Capital, an equities hedge fund, two sources close to the matter said.
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement