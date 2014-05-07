WASHINGTON May 7 The United States is concerned about dangerous conduct and intimidation in the South China Sea after reports of a Chinese vessel ramming Vietnamese ships, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said China's deployment of an oil rig in a disputed part of the South China Sea was "provocative and unhelpful" to security in the region.