SHANGHAI May 30 China plans to launch a unified
account platform for securities investors in October, a move
aimed at promoting integration among different systems in the
country's capital markets, the official China Securities Journal
said on Friday.
The platform will allow investors to own a single account
that will be able to trade through different brokerages and on
different stock exchanges, the newspaper said, quoting Zhou
Ming, the board director of China Securities Depository and
Clearing Co Ltd, the state-owned company that provides clearing
services for Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
The unified platform will eliminate 49 differences in the
way trading is conducted and managed by the mainland's two
exchanges, Shanghai and Shenzhen, Zhou was quoted as saying. A
regulation limiting individual investors to trading through only
one brokerage also would be abolished.
The integration of the account system will provide a basis
for brokerages to conduct comprehensive wealth management
business and help reduce operating costs, the newspaper
separately quoted an unidentified official at the China
Securities Regulatory Commission as saying.
(Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by John Ruwitch & Kim
Coghill)