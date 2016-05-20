BEIJING May 20 China has appointed Wu Qing as head of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, replacing Gui Minjie who is due to retire, the country's securities regulator said on Friday.

Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, urged the stock exchange to "create a fair, transparent and honest market environment", according to a statement posted on the regulator's website. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)