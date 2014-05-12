BEIJING May 12 Beijing will require buyers of
gasoline to register their names and intended use of the fuel,
the official People's Daily reported on Monday, as China
tightens security in the wake of a string of violent attacks by
militants.
China has grown increasingly nervous about domestic unrest
and Islamist militants since a car burst into flames on the edge
of Beijing's Tiananmen Square in October. In March, 29 people
were stabbed to death at a train station in the southwestern
city of Kunming.
Those seeking to buy gasoline must first register at their
local police station and explain what they aim to do with their
purchase, in a measure intended to "prevent law-breakers from
using gasoline to create disturbances," the paper reported.
Exile groups and rights activists say China's heavy-handed
policies in the restive western region of Xinjiang, home to the
Muslim Uighur people, have sowed the seeds of unrest.
Xinjiang, resource-rich and strategically located on the
borders of central Asia, has been plagued by violence for years,
blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists.
Police last week shot dead an assailant who attacked a
police vehicle with knives in Xinjiang.
The gasoline sale regulations were put in place by several
public security bodies, People's Daily said.
Registrants must also provide their government
identification numbers and tell police how much gasoline they
plan to buy.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)