BEIJING May 12 China tightened security in its
capital on Monday, strengthening police patrols and restricting
bulk purchases of gasoline, state media reported, in the wake of
a string of violent attacks by militants.
Beijing police sent out 150 armed patrol vehicles into the
city on Monday, the official Xinhua news agency reported,
"countering street terrorism and fighting severe violence".
China has grown increasingly nervous about domestic unrest
and Islamist militants since a car burst into flames on the edge
of Beijing's Tiananmen Square in October. In March, 29 people
were stabbed to death at a train station in the southwestern
city of Kunming.
The patrol vehicles, which will be stationed at crowded
intersections on main thoroughfares, will specifically guard
against incidents involving guns, bombs and mass violence,
Xinhua added.
Beijing will also require buyers of gasoline in bulk to
register their names and intended use of the fuel, the official
People's Daily reported on Monday.
Those seeking to buy gasoline must first register at their
local police station to "prevent law-breakers from using
gasoline to create disturbances", the paper reported.
Exile groups and rights activists say China's heavy-handed
policies in the restive western region of Xinjiang, home to the
Muslim Uighur people, have sowed the seeds of unrest.
Xinjiang, resource-rich and strategically located on the
borders of central Asia, has been plagued by violence for years,
blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists.
Police last week shot dead an assailant who attacked a
police vehicle with knives in Xinjiang.
