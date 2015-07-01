BEIJING, July 1 China's legislature adopted a
national security law on Wednesday that covers everything from
cyber security to activities in space, state news agency Xinhua
said.
President Xi Jinping, who heads a newly established national
security commission, has said China's security covers a wide
range of areas, including politics, culture, the military, the
economy, technology and the environment.
The law would "protect people's fundamental interests",
Xinhua said in a brief one-line statement.
Foreign business groups and diplomats have argued that the
broadness of the national security law, passed by the standing
committee of the National People's Congress, constitutes a
national security overreach.
