WASHINGTON, April 13 Business associations from
the United States, Japan and Europe wrote to Chinese officials
on Monday saying they still have "strong concerns" about bank
information technology rules and urging Beijing to formally
suspend them.
"Although security is cited as one reason for drafting these
policies, specific provisions within the guidelines - and
language calling for development of strategic emerging
industries - mean that these policies would in practice likely
limit the ability of Chinese companies to select technology
solutions that best meet their security needs," said the letter,
signed by 31 groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the
European Services Forum and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and
Industry.
