WASHINGTON, April 13 Business associations from the United States, Japan and Europe wrote to Chinese officials on Monday saying they still have "strong concerns" about bank information technology rules and urging Beijing to formally suspend them.

"Although security is cited as one reason for drafting these policies, specific provisions within the guidelines - and language calling for development of strategic emerging industries - mean that these policies would in practice likely limit the ability of Chinese companies to select technology solutions that best meet their security needs," said the letter, signed by 31 groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the European Services Forum and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

