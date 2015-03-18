Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, March 18 The Obama administration is working to break down barriers to trade in technology and banking in China in partnership with Japan and the European Union, U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Robert Holleyman said on Wednesday.
Holleyman, who visited Beijing last week, said new banking rules would allow Chinese officials to keep the keys to secure systems and would largely shut out U.S. technology and ATM providers from the Chinese market.
"We are working to try to break down those barriers, and we have also secured support from our allies and trade partners in Japan and the EU," Holleyman told the National Lieutenant Governors Association.
"This is not just a U.S.-led initiative, it's an important global initiative," he said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order