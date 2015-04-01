Brazil's Temer signs bill allowing outsourced jobs
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Friday signed into law a bill approved by the Congress last week to allow companies to outsource jobs, a measure fiercely opposed by unions.
WASHINGTON, April 1 China's bank technology restrictions and a draft anti-terrorism law may run counter to the country's international trade commitments, the U.S. Trade Representative said in a report released on Wednesday.
In a review of compliance with telecommunications trade agreements, the USTR said rules pushing China's state-owned banks to buy technology from domestic vendors "may raise substantive concerns" about China's obligations under World Trade Organization agreements.
The draft counter-terrorism law "has generated serious concerns among U.S. stakeholders and may raise questions with respect to China's obligations," the report said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Emily Stephenson)
March 31 Texas Roadhouse Inc agreed to pay $12 million to settle U.S. claims that the steakhouse chain refused to hire people age 40 and over to work as hosts, servers and bartenders.