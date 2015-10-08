BEIJING Oct 8 China has nearly tripled the size
of proven reserves at its Fuling project, by far the country's
largest shale gas find, according to an official from investor
Sinopec Corp and an industry report.
The Jiaoshiba block of the project, in the municipality of
Chongqing in southwest China, has 273.8 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of newly proven reserves, said the report carried on
news.cnpc.com.cn, an industry portal run by top energy group
CNPC.
That would take total proven preserve certified by the
Ministry of Land and Resources (MLR) at Fuling to 380.6 bcm,
giving it the potential to have an annual production capacity of
10 bcm by the end of 2017, it said.
China hopes to replicate the shale gas boom that has turned
the United States into a net exporter, but more complex geology
and small scale of development by only a handful state energy
firms have resulted in only a few commercial discoveries.
The latest reserve appraisal was conducted on the Jiaoye-4
and Jiaoye-5 wells, southwest of the previously evaluated
Jiaoye-1 and Jiaoye-3 wells.
By the end of August, a total of 142 wells at the Jiaoshiba
block had tested high-yield industrial gas flows, the report
said.
A media official with Sinopec Corp, the investor in Fuling,
confirmed the contents of the report.
Sinopec told Reuters last month that the company was
sticking by its investment pledge on shale gas despite it being
more costly and technically more challenging than its
conventional fields such as Puguang.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)