BEIJING Jan 4 China has approved shale gas as an independent mining resource, a legal status that may allow smaller Chinese energy firms to develop the unconventional energy source, state media reported on Wednesday.

The world's top energy user could hold shale gas reserves exceeding those of the United States, where a revolution in production techniques is overturning the country's dependence on imported gas.

Although yet to start commercial production of shale gas, China has set an ambitious target to pump 6.5 billion cubic metres by 2015 and 80 bcm by 2020, equivalent to around 80 percent of the country's estimated total gas output in 2011.

China's Ministry of Land and Resources, the main government body driving development of the shale gas industry, is keen to bring players beyond the country's dominant energy companies PetroChina and Sinopec Corp into the frontier sector.

The approval from the State Council, or cabinet, came shortly after China's decision last week to free well-head prices for unconventional gas including shale and coalbed methane, raising prices energy firms can charge for their output and building momentum in terms of policy support to boost shale development.

Citing an MLR official, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Dec. 31 that the ministry would launch China's second round of shale gas tenders in early 2012. A ministry official had told Reuters previously that such a tender was expected before the end of 2011.

The MLR wants to bring in smaller state-run companies such as Sinochem Corp, Zhenhua Oil and Citic Resources as well as private players such as Xinjiang Guanghui. But these companies need to obtain mining licenses first to participate.

Foreign companies would not be able to participate in the tenders but could partner with the winning Chinese firms. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Michael Urquhart)