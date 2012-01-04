BEIJING Jan 4 China has approved shale
gas as an independent mining resource, a legal status that may
allow smaller Chinese energy firms to develop the unconventional
energy source, state media reported on Wednesday.
The world's top energy user could hold shale gas reserves
exceeding those of the United States, where a revolution in
production techniques is overturning the country's dependence on
imported gas.
Although yet to start commercial production of shale gas,
China has set an ambitious target to pump 6.5 billion cubic
metres by 2015 and 80 bcm by 2020, equivalent to around 80
percent of the country's estimated total gas output in 2011.
China's Ministry of Land and Resources, the main government
body driving development of the shale gas industry, is keen to
bring players beyond the country's dominant energy companies
PetroChina and Sinopec Corp into the
frontier sector.
The approval from the State Council, or cabinet, came
shortly after China's decision last week to free well-head
prices for unconventional gas including shale and coalbed
methane, raising prices energy firms can charge for their output
and building momentum in terms of policy support to boost shale
development.
Citing an MLR official, the official Xinhua News Agency
reported on Dec. 31 that the ministry would launch China's
second round of shale gas tenders in early 2012. A ministry
official had told Reuters previously that such a tender was
expected before the end of 2011.
The MLR wants to bring in smaller state-run companies such
as Sinochem Corp, Zhenhua Oil and Citic Resources as
well as private players such as Xinjiang Guanghui. But these
companies need to obtain mining licenses first to participate.
Foreign companies would not be able to participate in the
tenders but could partner with the winning Chinese firms.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Michael Urquhart)