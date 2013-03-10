* China has seen little commercial shale production so far
* Big oil firms outbid by non-oil firms in latest shale
auction
* Shale gas fever attracts bids from real estate firm,
tobacco dealer
* May open opportunities for U.S. fracking technology
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, March 11 China's plans to unlock what
could be the world's biggest shale gas reserves risk running
further off track after 16 firms awarded exploration rights in
the latest auction lacked one core skill - not one has drilled a
gas well before.
Beijing is hoping shale gas can transform the country in the
same way as the U.S. boom, though to date there has been little
commercial production and a target of producing 6.5 billion
cubic metres of gas by 2015 in the world's biggest energy
consumer looks out of reach, according to industry experts.
The lack of experience exploiting shale among new firms
scrambling to enter the sector will make it an even bigger
challenge to get at the gas, and if they fail to deliver China
will struggle to reduce its dependence on expensive imports of
oil, liquefied natural gas and coal.
The auction winners will have to buy in the expertise they
lack, offering the prospect of lucrative contracts for
specialist foreign firms such as Schlumberger or
Halliburton for the "fracking" (hydraulic fracturing)
technology to get at the gas.
The first shale auction two years ago was dominated by big
Chinese state energy firms such as CNOOC Ltd and
PetroChina .
The second auction attracted interest from more than 100
firms, an eclectic group that included a real estate developer,
a grain trader and a tobacco dealer, lured by gas subsidies and
aided by easy access to funds.
The profile of the bidders reflected both the fever pitch
over shale and its potential and the government's attempt to
replicate the conditions that underpinned the U.S. shale
revolution: competition among a myriad of independent drillers.
"They will have received very little data about the blocks,
will have very little idea about what it is going to cost them
to do exploration wells and no idea about development costs,"
said Tony Regan of Tri-Zen Consultancy in Singapore, which
advises gas companies doing business in China.
"They are driven by the attraction of getting in early into
what could be a huge market."
DEEPER, MORE SCATTERED
China's potential is clear. The government puts technically
recoverable shale gas reserves at 25 trillion cubic metres,
while the U.S. Energy Information Agency has them at 36.1 tcm,
in both cases larger than U.S. reserves estimated at 24.4 tcm.
But China's shale deposits are mostly found deeper
underground than in the U.S. and reserves are more scattered,
making it difficult to adapt the technology that has worked in
the United States to China's geology.
Big oil firms including PetroChina and Sinopec Corp
working on what are considered some of the best
prospects are making slow progress. They had drilled more than
60 shale wells by May 2012, mostly in the southwest Sichuan
basin, but PetroChina had produced only just over 11 million
cubic metres in its most promising area by November.
U.S. shale production in 2011 rose to 240 billion cubic
metres, nearly 30 percent of total U.S. gas output.
The task for the winning companies in the second auctions is
made more difficult by the lack of potential in the acreage that
was on offer, said a government oil and gas expert with direct
knowledge of the auction. The 20 blocks were in 8 provinces
including Sichuan, Quizhou, Henan, Hubei and Jiangxi.
"Based on the understanding of the reserve potential of
these blocks, I am not optimistic," the expert said. "Very few
would yield sizeable finds and even if they strike gas, it could
hardly be profitable due to the high exploration cost."
The cost to drill a single shale gas well in China ranges
from $5 million to $12 million - compared to the average cost
per well of $2.7-$3.7 million in the United States, according to
a report by law firm Norton Rose.
Shortages of water for fracking in gas basins in China where
the shale is located also present formidable challenges. A U.S.
shale well typically requires 8-10 million gallons of water. In
China, that rises to 10-13 million gallons because of the
geology, analysts say.
GUNG-HO ABOUT PROSPECTS
Among the 16 winning firms the government announced in
January, six are state-run and mostly affiliated to big utility
and coal firms - including Huadian Group, Shenhua Coal Group and
China Coal Group. Eight are energy investment firms freshly
formed under the auspice of local governments.
Two are little known private firms, including Huaying Shanxi
Energy Investment Co Ltd, owned by Shanghai-listed coal miner
Wintime Energy, which has pledged to spend 437
million yuan ($70 million) on a 1,030 sq-km block in
southwestern Guizhou province, according to Xinhua.
Lured by hopes of a gas bonanza, the prospectors pledged in
the auction to spend at least $2 billion over the next three
years to shore up production.
"Although many of the auctioned blocks are very complicated
in terms of geology ... we also realise that Chinese gas prices
are better than that of the U.S. and the demand potential much
greater," said an executive at one of the winning firms, asking
not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
China has held wholesale, or well-head gas prices for the
last three years at about $5.20 per million British thermal
units, but they are still well above U.S. benchmark gas prices at around $3.50 per mmbtu.
Firms rushing into the sector have also been attracted by
Beijing's plans to free up prices for unconventional gas and
subsidies.
For state-owned firms, easy access to funds from state-owned
lenders also encouraged aggressive bids. A firm in the second
auction bid 10 times as much as PetroChina for one block,
according to industry officials.
U.S. FIRMS
Utility Huadian has already teamed up with U.S. oilfield
service operator Schlumberger, according to Huadian's website.
The website gave no details on the extent of the joint venture.
Some of the bidders teamed up with service companies to
prepare for the auction, industry sources said.
The lure of multi-billion dollar drilling contracts has also
prompted other U.S. firms, including Halliburton and Weatherford
, to invest in Chinese counterparts.
Schlumberger bought a 20.1 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed
Anton Oilfield Services Group for about $80 million
last year, while Halliburton formed a strategic alliance with
China's SPT Energy Group Inc to provide drilling operations.
But concerns over intellectual property protection for
technology means U.S. firms could limit initial deals to orders
of fracturing fluids and support equipment, and that the winning
firms may have to rely on small, local service companies for
drilling, industry experts said.
With some new entrants appearing to be more interested in
short-term speculation rather than research and development,
China's shale gas revolution could face an uphill slog.
"If they all fail, it could slow down the pace of developing
shale gas in China, and the government will need to depend on
PetroChina and Sinopec to deliver, as they hold the best
blocks," said Huang Xinhua of IHS energy consultancy.