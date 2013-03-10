March 11 China opened its second shale gas
auction to non-oil firms, seeking to unlock huge reserves and
mirror the experience of the United States where independent
drillers have driven a shale boom. For a related story:
The move has, however, raised concerns over the capacity of
the firms picked. The auction attracted more than 100 firms, an
eclectic group that included a real estate developer, a grain
trader and a tobacco dealer.
The 16 winning firms, which pledged to spend at least $2
billion over the next few years, include six that are state-run
and mostly affiliated to big utility and coal firms and eight
energy investment firms freshly formed under the auspices of
provincial governments. Two are little known private firms.
The following is a list of the winners and the blocks they
won (company names are Reuters' own translation based on Chinese
name list published by the Ministry of Land & Resources).
COMPANIES BLOCKS PROVINCE
----------------------------------------------------------------
UTILITIES & COAL:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Huadian Coal Suiyang Guizhou
Huadian Hubei Power Laifeng Xianfeng Hubei
Huadian Hubei Power Hefeng Hubei
Huadian Engineering Huaheng Hunan
China Coal Fenggang Block I Guizhou
China Coal Sangzhi Hunan
Shenhua Baojing Hunan
---------------------------------------------------------------
SDIC* Chengkou Chongqing
---------------------------------------------------------------
LOCAL-GOVERNMENT-LINKED:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Tongren Energy Investment Cengong Guizhou
Chongqing Energy Investment Qianjiang Chongqing
Chongqing Mineral Dvlpt Youyangdong Chongqing
Hunan Huacheng Energy Invest Longshan Hunan
Jiangxi Natural Gas Holding Xiuwu Jiangxi
Hunan Shale Gas Development Yongshun Hunan
Anhui Energy Group Lingan Zhejiang
Henan Yukuang Geology/Invest Wenxian Henan
Henan Yukuang Geology/Invest Zhongmou Henan
--------------------------------------------------------------
PRIVATE:
--------------------------------------------------------------
Huaying Shanxi Energy Invest Fenggang II Guizhou
Beijing Tantai Tongyuan Fengfang III Guizhou
----------------------------------------------------------------
* State Development & Investment Corp is state-run conglomerate
involved in power, coal, infrastructure and finance business.
