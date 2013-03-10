March 11 China opened its second shale gas auction to non-oil firms, seeking to unlock huge reserves and mirror the experience of the United States where independent drillers have driven a shale boom. For a related story: The move has, however, raised concerns over the capacity of the firms picked. The auction attracted more than 100 firms, an eclectic group that included a real estate developer, a grain trader and a tobacco dealer. The 16 winning firms, which pledged to spend at least $2 billion over the next few years, include six that are state-run and mostly affiliated to big utility and coal firms and eight energy investment firms freshly formed under the auspices of provincial governments. Two are little known private firms. The following is a list of the winners and the blocks they won (company names are Reuters' own translation based on Chinese name list published by the Ministry of Land & Resources). COMPANIES BLOCKS PROVINCE ---------------------------------------------------------------- UTILITIES & COAL: --------------------------------------------------------------- Huadian Coal Suiyang Guizhou Huadian Hubei Power Laifeng Xianfeng Hubei Huadian Hubei Power Hefeng Hubei Huadian Engineering Huaheng Hunan China Coal Fenggang Block I Guizhou China Coal Sangzhi Hunan Shenhua Baojing Hunan --------------------------------------------------------------- SDIC* Chengkou Chongqing --------------------------------------------------------------- LOCAL-GOVERNMENT-LINKED: --------------------------------------------------------------- Tongren Energy Investment Cengong Guizhou Chongqing Energy Investment Qianjiang Chongqing Chongqing Mineral Dvlpt Youyangdong Chongqing Hunan Huacheng Energy Invest Longshan Hunan Jiangxi Natural Gas Holding Xiuwu Jiangxi Hunan Shale Gas Development Yongshun Hunan Anhui Energy Group Lingan Zhejiang Henan Yukuang Geology/Invest Wenxian Henan Henan Yukuang Geology/Invest Zhongmou Henan -------------------------------------------------------------- PRIVATE: -------------------------------------------------------------- Huaying Shanxi Energy Invest Fenggang II Guizhou Beijing Tantai Tongyuan Fengfang III Guizhou ---------------------------------------------------------------- * State Development & Investment Corp is state-run conglomerate involved in power, coal, infrastructure and finance business. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)