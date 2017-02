BEIJING Oct 17 China will issue its second shale gas auction in the fourth quarter and aims for participation by a wider group of Chinese companies, two government officials said on Monday.

"The tender is under planning now," said one official.

China issued its first shale gas tender in late June and awarded in July two out of four blocks offered to Sinopec Corp and a provincial coal seam gas company. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)